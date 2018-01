LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Lady Bird,” a coming-of-age tale about a teenage girl and her fractured but endearing relationship with her mother, won the Golden Globe award for best comedy/musical film on Sunday.

The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, beat out “The Disaster Artist,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Get Out” and “I, Tonya.” It also won best comedy actress for its star, Saoirse Ronan.