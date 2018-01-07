Factbox: Key film and television nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by U.S. comedian Seth Meyers.
Following is a list of film and television nominees in key categories:
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“The Disaster Artist”
“Get Out”
“The Greatest Showman”
“I, Tonya”
“Lady Bird”
Timothee Chalamet - “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis - “Phantom Thread”
Tom Hanks - “The Post”
Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington - “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Jessica Chastain - “Molly’s Game”
Sally Hawkins - “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Meryl Streep - “The Post”
Michelle Williams - “All the Money in the World”
Steve Carell - “Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort - “Baby Driver”
James Franco - “The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman - “The Greatest Showman”
Daniel Kaluuya - “Get Out”
Judi Dench - “Victoria & Abdul”
Helen Mirren - “The Leisure Seeker”Margot Robbie - “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”
Emma Stone - “Battle of the Sexes”
Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”
Martin McDonagh - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Christopher Nolan - “Dunkirk”
Ridley Scott - “All the Money in the World”
Steven Spielberg - “The Post”
Willem Dafoe - “The Florida Project”
Armie Hammer - “Call Me by Your Name”
Richard Jenkins - “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer - “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Mary J. Blige - “Mudbound”
Hong Chau - “Downsizing”
Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf - “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer - “The Shape of Water”
“The Boss Baby”
“The Breadwinner”
“Coco”
“Ferdinand”
“Loving Vincent”
“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile
“First They Killed My Father” - Cambodia
“In the Fade” - Germany/France
“Loveless” - Russia
“The Square” - Sweden/Germany/France
“Home” - “Ferdinand”
“Mighty River” - “Mudbound”
“Remember Me” - “Coco”
“The Star” - “The Star”
“This Is Me” - “The Greatest Showman”
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
“This is Us”
“black-ish”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Master of None”
“SMILF”
“Will & Grace”
Jason Bateman - “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”
Freddie Highmore - “The Good Doctor”
Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”
Liev Schreiber - “Ray Donovan”
Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”
Claire Foy - “The Crown”
Maggie Gyllenhaal - “The Deuce”
Katherine Langford - “13 Reason Why”
Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Anthony Anderson - “black-ish”
Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”
Kevin Bacon - “I Love Dick”
William H. Macy - “Shameless”
Eric McCormack - “Will & Grace”
Pamela Adlon - “Better Things”
Alison Brie - “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae - “Insecure”
Frankie Shaw - “SMILF”
“Big Little Lies” - HBO
“Fargo” - FX
“Feud: Bette and Joan” - FX
“The Sinner” - USA
“Top of the Lake: China Girl” - SundanceTV
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang