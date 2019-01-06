Factbox: Key film and TV nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Golden Globes for movies and television, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
Following is a list of key nominations:
“A Star is Born”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Vice”
Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”
Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”
John David Washington - “BlacKkKlansman”
Lucas Hedges - “Boy Erased”
Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”
Glenn Close - “The Wife”
Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Nicole Kidman - “Destroyer”
Rosamund Pike - “A Private War”
Christian Bale - “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”
Robert Redford - “The Old Man and the Gun”
John C. Reilly - “Stan and Ollie”
Emily Blunt - “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”
Constance Wu - “Crazy Rich Asians”
Elsie Fisher - “Eighth Grade”
Charlize Theron - “Tully”
Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”
Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”
Peter Farrelly - “Green Book”
Spike Lee - “BlacKkKlansman”
Adam McKay - “Vice”
Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”
Timothee Chalamet - “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell - “Vice”
Amy Adams - “Vice”
Claire Foy - “First Man”
Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone - “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“Mirai”
“Capernaum” - Lebanon
“Girl” - Belgium
“Never Look Away” - Germany
“Roma” - Mexico
“Shoplifters” - Japan
All the Stars - “Black Panther”
Girl in the Movies - “Dumplin’”
Requiem for a Private War - “A Private War”
Shallow - “A Star is Born”
Revelation - “Boy Erased”
“The Americans” - FX
“Bodyguard” - Netflix
“Homecoming” - Amazon Prime
“Killing Eve” - BBC America
“Pose” - FX
“Barry” - HBO
“The Good Place” - NBC
“Kidding” - Showtime
“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon Prime
Jason Bateman - “Ozark”
Stephan James - “Homecoming”
Richard Madden - “Bodyguard”
Billy Porter - “Pose”
Matthew Rhys - “The Americans”
Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”
Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
Julia Roberts - “Homecoming”
Keri Russell - “The Americans”
Bill Hader - “Barry”
Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”
Donald Glover - “Atlanta”
Jim Carrey - “Kidding”
Sacha Baron Cohen - “Who Is America?”
Kristen Bell - “The Good Place”
Candice Bergen - “Murphy Brown”
Alison Brie - “GLOW”
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Debra Messing - “Will & Grace”
“The Alienist” - TNT
“Sharp Objects” - HBO
“A Very English Scandal” - Amazon Prime
“Escape at Dannemora” - Showtime
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” - FX
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Nick Zieminski