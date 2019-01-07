Factbox: Key film and TV nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Golden Globes for movies and television, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Following is a list of key nominations:

BEST DRAMA

“A Star is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”

John David Washington - “BlacKkKlansman”

Lucas Hedges - “Boy Erased”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”

Glenn Close - “The Wife”

Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Nicole Kidman - “Destroyer”

Rosamund Pike - “A Private War”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Christian Bale - “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”

Robert Redford - “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly - “Stan and Ollie”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Emily Blunt - “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

Constance Wu - “Crazy Rich Asians”

Elsie Fisher - “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron - “Tully”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”

Peter Farrelly - “Green Book”

Spike Lee - “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay - “Vice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet - “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell - “Vice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - “Vice”

Claire Foy - “First Man”

Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone - “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Mirai”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Capernaum” - Lebanon

“Girl” - Belgium

“Never Look Away” - Germany

“Roma” - Mexico

“Shoplifters” - Japan

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

All the Stars - “Black Panther”

Girl in the Movies - “Dumplin’”

Requiem for a Private War - “A Private War”

Shallow - “A Star is Born”

Revelation - “Boy Erased”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” - FX

“Bodyguard” - Netflix

“Homecoming” - Amazon Prime

“Killing Eve” - BBC America

“Pose” - FX

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“Barry” - HBO

“The Good Place” - NBC

“Kidding” - Showtime

“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon Prime

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman - “Ozark”

Stephan James - “Homecoming”

Richard Madden - “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter - “Pose”

Matthew Rhys - “The Americans”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts - “Homecoming”

Keri Russell - “The Americans”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Bill Hader - “Barry”

Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover - “Atlanta”

Jim Carrey - “Kidding”

Sacha Baron Cohen - “Who Is America?”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Kristen Bell - “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen - “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie - “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing - “Will & Grace”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“The Alienist” - TNT

“Sharp Objects” - HBO

“A Very English Scandal” - Amazon Prime

“Escape at Dannemora” - Showtime

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” - FX