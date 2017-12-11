Factbox: Key film nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2018 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by Seth Meyers in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7.

Following is a list of key film nominations.

BEST DRAMA

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Timothee Chalamet - “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis - “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks - “The Post”

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington - ”Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jessica Chastain - “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins - “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep - “The Post”

Michelle Williams - “All the Money in the World”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Steve Carell - “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort - “Baby Driver”

James Franco - “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman - “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya - “Get Out”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Judi Dench - ”Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren - “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie - “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone - “Battle of the Sexes”

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh - ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott - “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg - “The Post”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe - “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer - “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins - “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer - “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell - ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige - “Mudbound”

Hong Chau - “Downsizing”

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf - “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer - “The Shape of Water”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile

“First They Killed My Father” - Cambodia

“In the Fade” - Germany/France

“Loveless” - Russia

“The Square” - Sweden/Germany/France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Home” - “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River” - “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” - “Coco”

“The Star” - “The Star”

“This Is Me” - “The Greatest Showman”