Key winners at the 2019 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Golden Globes for movies and television, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Green Book”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Glenn Close - “The Wife”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Christian Bale - “Vice”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Roma” - Mexico

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Shallow - “A Star is Born”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” - FX

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Richard Madden - “Bodyguard”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” - FX