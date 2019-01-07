Key winners at the 2019 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Golden Globes for movies and television, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Green Book”
Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Glenn Close - “The Wife”
Christian Bale - “Vice”
Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”
Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”
Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”
Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“Roma” - Mexico
Shallow - “A Star is Born”
“The Americans” - FX
“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix
Richard Madden - “Bodyguard”
Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” - FX
