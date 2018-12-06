Factbox: Key film nominees for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and U.S. comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 6.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

BEST DRAMA

“A Star is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”

John David Washington - “BlacKkKlansman”

Lucas Hedges - “Boy Erased”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”

Glenn Close - “The Wife”

Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Nicole Kidman - “Destroyer”

Rosamund Pike - “A Private War”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Christian Bale - “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”

Robert Redford - “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly - “Stan and Ollie”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Emily Blunt - “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

Constance Wu - “Crazy Rich Asians”

Elsie Fisher - “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron - “Tully”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”

Peter Farrelly - “Green Book”

Spike Lee - “BlaKkKlansman”

Adam McKay - “Vice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet - “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell - “Vice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - “Vice”

Claire Foy - “First Man”

Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone - “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Mirai”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Capernaum” - Lebanon

“Girl” - Belgium

“Never Look Away” - Germany

“Roma” - Mexico

“Shoplifters” - Japan

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

All the Stars - “Black Panther”

Girl in the Movies - “Dumplin”

Requiem for a Private War - “A Private War”

Shallow - “A Star if Born”

Revelation - “Boy Erased”