Factbox: Key film nominees for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and U.S. comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 6.
Following is a list of key film nominations:
“A Star is Born”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Vice”
Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”
Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”
John David Washington - “BlacKkKlansman”
Lucas Hedges - “Boy Erased”
Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”
Glenn Close - “The Wife”
Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Nicole Kidman - “Destroyer”
Rosamund Pike - “A Private War”
Christian Bale - “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”
Robert Redford - “The Old Man and the Gun”
John C. Reilly - “Stan and Ollie”
Emily Blunt - “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”
Constance Wu - “Crazy Rich Asians”
Elsie Fisher - “Eighth Grade”
Charlize Theron - “Tully”
Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”
Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”
Peter Farrelly - “Green Book”
Spike Lee - “BlaKkKlansman”
Adam McKay - “Vice”
Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”
Timothee Chalamet - “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell - “Vice”
Amy Adams - “Vice”
Claire Foy - “First Man”
Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone - “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“Mirai”
“Capernaum” - Lebanon
“Girl” - Belgium
“Never Look Away” - Germany
“Roma” - Mexico
“Shoplifters” - Japan
All the Stars - “Black Panther”
Girl in the Movies - “Dumplin”
Requiem for a Private War - “A Private War”
Shallow - “A Star if Born”
Revelation - “Boy Erased”
Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Nick Zieminski