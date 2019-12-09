Factbox: Key film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The 77th Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.

Following is a list of key film nominations.

BEST DRAMA

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“The Two Popes”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Christian Bale - “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas - “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”

Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”

Roman Griffith Davis - “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy - “Dolemite is My Name”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Awkwafina - “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas - “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein - “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson - “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett - “Where’d You Go Bernadette”