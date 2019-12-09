Factbox: Key film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The 77th Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Following is a list of key film nominations.
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Two Popes”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
Christian Bale - “Ford v Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas - “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”
Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”
Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger - “Judy”
Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”
Roman Griffith Davis - “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”
Eddie Murphy - “Dolemite is My Name”
Awkwafina - “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas - “Knives Out”
Beanie Feldstein - “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson - “Late Night”
Cate Blanchett - “Where’d You Go Bernadette”
