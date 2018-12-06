Factbox: With pride, shock, honor, stars react to Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A satirical political comedy, two racial injustice films, a superhero epic, biographies and musicals were among the crop of movies and TV shows that earned Golden Globe nominations on Thursday.

Following are some reactions through statements, phone calls and social media to the nominations, which are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Nicole Kidman, best actress nominee for “Destroyer”

“I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character. Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her.”

Glenn Close, best actress nominee for “The Wife”

“I’m beyond thrilled and especially thankful for Meg Wolitzer who wrote the novel and Jane Anderson who wrote the screenplay fifteen years ago, and for Rosalie Swedlin and Claudia Bluemhuber who had the crazy passion to bring it to the screen.”

Viggo Mortensen, best actor nominee for “Green Book”

“I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of “Green Book’s” wonderful cast.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, best actor nominee for “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table. Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you#Golden Globes”

Willem Dafoe, best actor nominee for “At Eternity’s Gate”

“Waking up in the dark this morning, getting ready and heading out to film in the freezing Canadian Rockies, I received this wonderful news. Today will make for a much warmer day.”

Michael Douglas, best actor nominee for the TV comedy “The Kominsky Method”

“It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for “The Kominsky Method.”

Adam McKay, best director nominee for “Vice”

“What we tried to do was reflect the times that we are living in, which can be pretty absurd and pretty dramatic and tragic at the same time,” he said from London, where he is promoting the film. “It’s an amazing portrayal of power. With what’s going on in the world, that kind of subject and those kinds of performances resonate with the world.”

Rachel Brosnahan, best actress nominee for TV comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and putting us in such fantastic company.”

John David Washington, best actor nominee for “BlacKkKlansman”

“My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee - we stand on your shoulders ... this is a surreal moment. Wow. Thank you.”

Constance Wu, best actress nominee for “Crazy Rich Asians”

“What a morning to have my phone on Do not Disturb Mode till now ... I’m ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you.”

Elsie Fisher, best actress nominee for “Eighth Grade”

“WHAT”

Antonio Banderas, best actor nominee for TV movie or limited series “Genius: Picasso”

“Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius.”