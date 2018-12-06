Factbox: Key television nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 6 at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and U.S. comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California.
Following is a list of key television nominations:
“The Americans” - FX
“Bodyguard” - Netflix
“Homecoming” - Amazon Prime
“Killing Eve” - BBC America
“Pose” - FX
“Barry” - HBO
“The Good Place” - NBC
“Kidding” - Showtime
“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon Prime
Jason Bateman - “Ozark”
Stephen James - “Homecoming”
Richard Madden - “Bodyguard”
Billy Porter - “Pose”
Matthew Rhys - “The Americans”
Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”
Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
Julia Roberts - “Homecoming”
Keri Russell - “The Americans”
Bill Hader - “Barry”
Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”
Donald Glover - “Atlanta”
Jim Carrey - “Kidding”
Sacha Baron Cohen - “Who Is America?”
Kristen Bell - “The Good Place”
Candice Bergen - “Murphy Brown”
Alison Brie - “GLOW”
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Debra Messing - “Will & Grace”
“The Alienist” - TNT
“Sharp Objects” - HBO
“A Very English Scandal” - Amazon Prime
“Escape at Dannemora” - Showtime
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” - FX
