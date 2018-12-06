Factbox: Key television nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 6 at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and U.S. comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” - FX

“Bodyguard” - Netflix

“Homecoming” - Amazon Prime

“Killing Eve” - BBC America

“Pose” - FX

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“Barry” - HBO

“The Good Place” - NBC

“Kidding” - Showtime

“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon Prime

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman - “Ozark”

Stephen James - “Homecoming”

Richard Madden - “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter - “Pose”

Matthew Rhys - “The Americans”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts - “Homecoming”

Keri Russell - “The Americans”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Bill Hader - “Barry”

Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover - “Atlanta”

Jim Carrey - “Kidding”

Sacha Baron Cohen - “Who Is America?”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Kristen Bell - “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen - “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie - “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing - “Will & Grace”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“The Alienist” - TNT

“Sharp Objects” - HBO

“A Very English Scandal” - Amazon Prime

“Escape at Dannemora” - Showtime

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” - FX