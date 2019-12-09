Factbox: Key television nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 5 at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“Big Little Lies” - HBO

“The Crown” - Netflix

“Killing Eve” - BBC America

“The Morning Show” - Apple TV Plus

“Succession” - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“Barry” - HBO

“Fleabag” - Amazon Studios

“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon Prime

“The Politician” - Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - “Succession”

Kit Harington - “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek - “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies - “The Crown”

Billy Porter - “Pose”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston - “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman - “The Crown”

Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman - “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon - “The Morning Show”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ben Platt - “The Politician”

Paul Rudd - “Living with Yourself”

Rami Youssef - “Rami”

Bill Hader - “Barry”

Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Christina Applegate - “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst - “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne - “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” - HBO

“Catch-22” - Hulu

“Fosse/Verdon” - FX

“The Loudest Voice - Showtime

“Unbelievable” - Netflix