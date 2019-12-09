Factbox: Key television nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 5 at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.
Following is a list of key television nominations:
“Big Little Lies” - HBO
“The Crown” - Netflix
“Killing Eve” - BBC America
“The Morning Show” - Apple TV Plus
“Succession” - HBO
“Barry” - HBO
“Fleabag” - Amazon Studios
“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon Prime
“The Politician” - Netflix
Brian Cox - “Succession”
Kit Harington - “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek - “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies - “The Crown”
Billy Porter - “Pose”
Jennifer Aniston - “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman - “The Crown”
Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman - “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon - “The Morning Show”
Ben Platt - “The Politician”
Paul Rudd - “Living with Yourself”
Rami Youssef - “Rami”
Bill Hader - “Barry”
Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”
Christina Applegate - “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst - “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne - “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”
“Chernobyl” - HBO
“Catch-22” - Hulu
“Fosse/Verdon” - FX
“The Loudest Voice - Showtime
“Unbelievable” - Netflix
