Political comedy 'Vice' leads Golden Globe film nominations with six nods

Cast member Lady Gaga and director Bradley Cooper attend the UK premiere of "A Star is Born" in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Political comedy “Vice” led movie nominations for the Golden Globes on Thursday with six nods, followed by musical “A Star is Born,” historical comedy “The Favourite” and road trip movie “Green Book.”

Limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” won the most nominations in the television category with four nods.

The Golden Globes, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan 6.

“Vice,” a satirical look at the career of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, won nominations in all major categories, including for lead actor Christian Bale and director Adam McKay.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were both nominated in the lead actor race for their remake of “A Star is Born,” which also won a directing nod for Cooper and one for “Shallow” as best original song.

“Vice” will compete in the best musical or comedy race with “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Green Book,” “The Favourite” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The best film drama contest race is made up of two racial injustice movies - “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and director Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” - along with superhero movie “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star is Born.”

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s much admired “Roma” was nominated in the foreign language category.