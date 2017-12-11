FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Politics
Israel
World
December 11, 2017 / 1:56 PM / in 5 minutes

'Shape of Water' leads 2018 Golden Globe nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy movie “The Shape of Water” led the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes on Monday, landing seven nods, including best drama film.

Press freedom movie “The Post,” World War Two tale “Dunkirk,” small-town drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and coming-of-age gay romance “Call Me By Your Name” were also nominated in the best drama film category.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 7 at the 75th Golden Globes live televised ceremony.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
