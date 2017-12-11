Female directors snubbed, Plummer surprises at Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Women were shut out of the directors race at the 2018 Golden Globe nominations on Monday, while Ridley Scott’s scramble to reshoot “All the Money in the World” led to a surprise nod for actor Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey.

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Director, Motion Picture category, (L-R) Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/File Photos

Greta Gerwig, who made her solo directorial debut with the warmly reviewed coming-of-age tale “Lady Bird,” was snubbed in a category in which Scott, Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg were nominated.

Patty Jenkins, who delivered box office superhero smash “Wonder Woman,” was also left out, along with directors Dee Rees, of Netflix Inc’s racial period drama “Mudbound,” and Kathryn Bigelow, of the racially charged drama “Detroit.”

“It’s a terrible shame, to be honest,” said McDonagh, who wrote and directed small-town drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” “I know there have been great screenplays by women recognized this year but not directing, and maybe that will change in the Oscars.”

Gerwig, 34, was nominated for best screenplay for writing “Lady Bird,” which also landed two acting nods for its star, Saoirse Ronan, and supporting actress, Laurie Metcalf.

Metcalf told Reuters that Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” set was collaborative and stress-free.

“I‘m spoiled rotten,” Metcalf said. “She just made it a beautiful and personal experience for the entire cast and crew.”

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, (L-R) Steve Carell, Ansel Elgort, James Franco, Hugh Jackman, and Daniel Kaluuya are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/File Photos

Scott’s “All the Money in the World” received nominations for supporting actor Plummer and lead actress Michelle Williams in the drama about the 1973 kidnapping of oil heir John Paul Getty III.

Plummer replaced Spacey last month in the role of Jean Paul Getty after Spacey was cut because of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Spacey issued an apology for the first reported incident, involving actor Anthony Rapp. Reuters could not independently confirm the allegations.

Scott did last-minute reshoots to have the Sony Pictures film completed in time for its Dec. 25 release.

“I am especially proud that the beautiful performances of Michelle and Chris were celebrated today,” Scott said in an emailed statement. “Despite the unexpected challenges we encountered after shooting was completed, we were determined that audiences around the world would be able to see our film.”

Other surprises included Vietnamese-American actress Hong Chau for her breakout role in the best supporting actress race for futuristic comedy “Downsizing.”

Other key snubs included Amazon’s interracial romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” which failed to land any nominations, especially for its star Kumail Nanjiani, who wrote the film with his real-life wife on the circumstances that brought them together.