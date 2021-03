FILE PHOTO: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 19, 2020 – The cast of "Schitts Creek". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Schitt’s Creek,” the story of a once-wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town, was named best television comedy on Sunday at Hollywood’s Golden Globe awards.

The series starred Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, co-creators of the show.