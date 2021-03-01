Factbox: Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

(Reuters) - The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
MOVIES
BEST DRAMA
“Nomadland”
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Chadwick Boseman - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Andra Day - “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Sacha Baron Cohen - “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Rosamund Pike - “I Care a Lot”
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao - “Nomadland”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya - “Judas and the Black Messiah”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jodie Foster - “The Mauritanian”
BEST ANIMATED FILM
“Soul”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Minari” (USA)
TELEVISION
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
“The Crown”
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
“Schitt’s Creek”
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Josh O’Connor - “The Crown”
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Emma Corrin - “The Crown”
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Catherine O’Hara - “Schitt’s Creek”
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
“The Queen’s Gambit”
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis
