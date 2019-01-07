Lady Gaga, 'Roma' shine at nice over nasty Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga won the first of what is expected to be several Golden Globe awards for “A Star is Born” on Sunday, for her original song “Shallow.”

76th Golden Globe Awards - Photo Room - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - (From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The pop superstar is also a favorite to take home the best actress Globe for “A Star is Born”, her first lead role, later at the ceremony in Beverly Hills.

“As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter,” said the singer as she accepted her award, dressed in a lavender gown and wearing her hair colored blue.

As widely expected, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical black and white film “Roma” won best foreign language movie.

It was also a big night for Sandra Oh, who as well as hosting her first Golden Globe ceremony was named best television drama actress for BBC America thriller “Killing Eve.”

Oh, who was born in Canada of Asian descent, had earlier paid tribute to the plethora of Golden Globe-nominated films and TV shows featuring black and Asian actors and directors, including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Black Panther,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

“I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” Oh said. “Right now this moment is real. Because I see you ... all these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”

Oh and co-host Andy Samberg opted for a positive vibe, in contrast to the political barbs and sharp jokes, often directed at U.S. President Donald Trump, that have marked recent awards shows.

“Bradley Cooper - you are hot!,” said Oh, calling out the “A Star is Born” actor and director.

“Hey Jeff, I wish you were my dad,” quipped Samberg, addressing actor Jeff Bridges, who was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

Taking a more political tack, British actor Christian Bale was named best comedy or musical actor for his transformative performance as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in the scathing comedy “Vice.”

Related Coverage Factbox: Key film and TV nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes

“Thank you, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” an overjoyed Bale said.

The Golden Globes, which kick off the countdown to the Oscars in February, also honored Mahershala Ali for his supporting role as a black 1960s pianist in “Green Book” and Regina King for playing a mother in racial injustice movie “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

In television, Cold War spy drama series “The Americans,” and actors Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) took home trophies.