Prince Charles and Rose McGowan winners at London GQ awards

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles and actress and anti-harassment activist Rose McGowan were among those honored at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday.

Actor Rose McGowan attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Charles was recognized with the Editor’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Philanthropy, with the magazine citing his nearly 50 years of charitable work including promoting causes such as the environment, opportunities for young people and religious tolerance.

The 69-year-old, who is first in line to the British throne, is patron or president of more than 400 charities, it added.

GQ had previously announced “Scream” and “Charmed” actress McGowan, an outspoken advocate on behalf of sexual assault victims, as the first female recipient of its Inspiration Award, saying her “openness about her experience has been one of the driving forces behind the #MeToo movement” against sexual harassment.

The 45-year-old was one of the first of more than 70 women to accuse Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has been charged in New York with sexual assaulting three women. He has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

“It means a lot,” McGowan told Reuters on the red carpet.

Held at London’s Tate Modern museum, the awards ceremony, celebrating influential players in the worlds of entertainment, style, politics and sports, drew a host of celebrities with the likes of pop star Kylie Minogue, “Thor” Chris Hemsworth and fashion designer Donatella Versace walking the red carpet.