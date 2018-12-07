Factbox: Key nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest awards in the music industry, were announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Grammy Award nominations in Album of the Year category includes artists in this combination photo L-R: Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves and Kendrick Lamar, in Reuters file photos. REUTERS/File Photos

Following is a list of major nominations, which will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Album of the Year:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monae

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album - Various Artists

Record of the Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the Year:

“All the Stars” — songwriters Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith

“Boo’d Up” — songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan” — songwriters Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib

“In My Blood” — songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke” — songwriters Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle” — songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow” — songwriters Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America” — songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is a Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

Best Country Album:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton