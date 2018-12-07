Factbox: Key nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest awards in the music industry, were announced on Friday.
Following is a list of major nominations, which will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.
Album of the Year:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monae
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album - Various Artists
Record of the Year:
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Song of the Year:
“All the Stars” — songwriters Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith
“Boo’d Up” — songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane
“God’s Plan” — songwriters Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib
“In My Blood” — songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton
“The Joke” — songwriters Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
“The Middle” — songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski
“Shallow” — songwriters Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt
“This Is America” — songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
Best New Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is a Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
Astroworld — Travis Scott
Best Country Album:
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Reporting by Jill Serjeant