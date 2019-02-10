Factbox: Key nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.

60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Album of the Year:

Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile

Scorpion - Drake

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone

Dirty Computer - Janelle Monae

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album - Various Artists

Record of the Year:

“I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” - Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” - Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” - Drake

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the Year:

“All the Stars” - songwriters Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith

“Boo’d Up” - songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan” - songwriters Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib

“In My Blood” - songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke” - songwriters Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle” - songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow” - songwriters Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America” - songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Colors” - Beck

“Havana (Live)” - Camila Cabello

“God Is a Woman” - Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga

“Better Now” - Post Malone

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila - Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life - Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma - P!nk

Reputation - Taylor Swift

Best Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

Swimming - Mac Miller

Victory Lap - Nipsey Hussle

Daytona - Pusha T

Astroworld - Travis Scott

Best Country Album:

Unapologetically - Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe - Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere - Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 - Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Album:

Ranier Fog - Alice in Chains

MANIA - Fall Out Boy

Prequelle - Ghost

From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Day Dream - Weezer

Best Music Video:

Apeshit - The Carters

This is America - Childish Gambino

I’m Not Racist - Joyner Lucas

Pynk - Janelle Monae

Mumbo Jumbo - Tierra Whack