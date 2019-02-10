Factbox: Key nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.
The following is a list of nominations in key categories:
Album of the Year:
Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Scorpion - Drake
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
Dirty Computer - Janelle Monae
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album - Various Artists
Record of the Year:
“I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” - Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” - Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” - Drake
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Song of the Year:
“All the Stars” - songwriters Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith
“Boo’d Up” - songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane
“God’s Plan” - songwriters Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib
“In My Blood” - songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton
“The Joke” - songwriters Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
“The Middle” - songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski
“Shallow” - songwriters Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt
“This Is America” - songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
Best New Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Colors” - Beck
“Havana (Live)” - Camila Cabello
“God Is a Woman” - Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga
“Better Now” - Post Malone
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila - Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life - Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma - P!nk
Reputation - Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album:
Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
Swimming - Mac Miller
Victory Lap - Nipsey Hussle
Daytona - Pusha T
Astroworld - Travis Scott
Best Country Album:
Unapologetically - Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe - Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere - Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 - Chris Stapleton
Best Rock Album:
Ranier Fog - Alice in Chains
MANIA - Fall Out Boy
Prequelle - Ghost
From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Day Dream - Weezer
Best Music Video:
Apeshit - The Carters
This is America - Childish Gambino
I’m Not Racist - Joyner Lucas
Pynk - Janelle Monae
Mumbo Jumbo - Tierra Whack
