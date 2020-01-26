Factbox: Key nominations for the 2020 Grammy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“I, I” Bon Iver

“Norman Fucking Rockwell!” Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” H.E.R.

“7” Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” Vampire Weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hey, Ma” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” H.E.R.

“Talk” Khalid

“Old Town Road” Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

“Sunflower” Post Malone & Swae Lee

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Always Remember Us This Way” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Spirit” Beyonce

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swift

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“The Lion King: The Gift” Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” Ed Sheeran

“Lover” Taylor Swift

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” Dreamville

“Championships” Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” 21 Savage

“Igor” Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” YBN Cordae

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Love Again” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” H.E.R., featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” Lizzo, featuring Gucci Mane

‘Roll Some Mo” Lucky Daye

“Come Home” Anderson.Paak, featuring André 3000

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Desperate Man” Eric Church

“Stronger Than Truth” Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin” Tanya Tucker

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Amo” Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” Cage The Elephant

“In The End” The Cranberries

“Trauma” I Prevail

“Feral Roots” Rival Sons

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Homecoming” Beyoncé

“Remember My Name” David Crosby

“Birth Of The Cool” Miles Davis”Shangri-La” Various Artists

“Anima” Thom Yorke