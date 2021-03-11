Factbox: Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards

(Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
“Everyday Life” — Coldplay
“Djesse Vol. 3” — Jacob Collier
“Women In Music Pt. III” — Haim
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
“Changes” — Justin Bieber
“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Fine Line” — Harry Styles
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — Haim
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
“Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is A Record” — Brandy Clark
“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert
“Nightfall” — Little Big Town
“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde
BEST MUSIC FILM
“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys
“Black Is King” — Beyoncé
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top
Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis
