Factbox: Key winners at the 2018 Grammy Awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in New York.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars
“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
“That’s What I Like” - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip
Alessia Cara
“Divide” - Ed Sheeran
“Starboy” - The Weeknd
“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars
“A Deeper Understanding” - The War on Drugs
“From A Room: Volume 1” - Chris Stapleton
“Sleep Well Beast” - The National
Greg Kurstin
Editing by Cynthia Osterman