Factbox: Key winners at the 2020 Grammy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish
“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Billie Eilish
“Truth Hurts” Lizzo
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
“Igor” Tyler, The Creator
“Come Home” Anderson.Paak, featuring André 3000
“While I’m Livin” Tanya Tucker
“Social Cues” Cage The Elephant
“Homecoming” Beyoncé
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler & Shri Navaratnam