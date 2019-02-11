Factbox: Key winners of the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s highest honors, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.

61st Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Kacey Musgraves wins Album Of The Year for "Golden Hour". REUTERS/Mike Blake

The following is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the Year:

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Record of the Year:

“This Is America” - Childish Gambino

Song of the Year:

“This Is America” - songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

Best New Artist:

Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Best Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

Best Country Album:

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Best Rock Album:

From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet

Best Music Video:

This is America - Childish Gambino