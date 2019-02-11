Factbox: Key winners of the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s highest honors, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.
The following is a list of winners in key categories:
Album of the Year:
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Record of the Year:
“This Is America” - Childish Gambino
Song of the Year:
“This Is America” - songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
Best New Artist:
Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
Best Rap Album:
Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
Best Country Album:
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Best Rock Album:
From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet
Best Music Video:
This is America - Childish Gambino
