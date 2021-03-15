Factbox: Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

(Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.

FILE PHOTO: Billie Eilish receives the award for International Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

SONG OF THE YEAR

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“The New Abnormal” - The Strokes

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

“Jesus is King” - Kanye West

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Brown Skin Girl” - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt

BEST MUSICAL THEATRE ALBUM

“Jagged Little Pill” - Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast