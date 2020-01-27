Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

62nd Grammy Awards – Photo Room– Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards to include Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" , Best New Artist, and Album of the Year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top awards - album, song, record of the year and best new artist.

Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer, won for her debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and her single “Bad Guy” was named record of the year and song of the year.

The Los Angeles singer recorded the album with her brother Finneas in his bedroom.

“We didn’t make this album to win a Grammy. We wrote about depression and suicidal thoughts and environmental change,” he said as the pair accepted the awards. “We stand up here confused and grateful.”

Fellow fresh face Lizzo won three Grammys, and gay country rapper Lil Nas X won two for his viral “Old Town Road” collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Grammy Awards opened with a dedication to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident outside Los Angeles earlier in the day.