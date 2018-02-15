Female artists strike right note at NME Awards in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Female musical acts took home a slew of prizes at the NME Awards in London on Wednesday, in a move that artists present welcomed as the entertainment industry reeled from allegations of sexual misconduct against women.

New Zealand songstress Lorde was honored as the best international solo artist, while Haim, a trio of sisters from California, were named best international band. British rapper Stefflon Don was named best new artist at the event.

“We feel really good being here because it does feel like a lot of women are nominated but I definitely feel like the majority of awards shows are not representing females,” Danielle Haim told Reuters.

Shirley Manson, lead singer of British band Garbage, who was also honored at the event, welcomed the recent focus on the treatment of women in the entertainment industry, spearheaded by the #MeToo campaign on social media.

FILE PHOTO - Singer Lorde performs during the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year show honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

“I think the #MeToo campaign is an opportunity to really continue the conversation and actually facilitate change, whether it will turn out to be the case I don’t know. It worries me a little that it’s a lot talk and little action,” she said.

U.S. pop star Ariana Grande, was also honored for her “One Love Manchester” concert, held weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 people shortly after one of her concerts in the city in May 2017.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Other acts that were recognized at the event included British rockers Kasabian, who were named best live artist, while former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who performed a medley of his hits at the ceremony, was given the “Godlike Genius” award.

The NME, or New Musical Express, is a British music publication that was founded in the 1950s, and was highly influential for periods during the late 20th century.

(This version of the story corrects attribution of quote to Danielle Haim.)