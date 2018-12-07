Comedian Kevin Hart says will step down from hosting 2019 Oscars

FILE PHOTO: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Radio City Music Hall, New York, U.S., August 20, 2018. - Kevin Hart. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Comedian Kevin Hart said on Thursday he has decided to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s ... this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart tweeted.

Hart’s decision comes after some comments he made on Twitter years ago resurfaced online following his appointment as the host of the Oscars.