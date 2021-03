Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 28, 2021. NBC Handout via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 of its films including “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“Mank,” a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, led all films with 10 nods including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress.

Many of this year’s Oscar contenders played on streaming services as movie theaters closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Disney Co scored 15 nods. They included six for “Nomadland,” which is playing in theaters and streaming on Hulu, and three for animated Pixar movie “Soul” on Disney+.

Amazon.com’s Amazon Studios earned a spot in the best picture race with “Sound of Metal” and 12 nominations overall, a record for the company.