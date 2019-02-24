Factbox: Key nominations for the 2019 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday in Hollywood.

Bradley Cooper, director of "A Star is Born" and nominee for Best Director, poses upon arrival at the Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Picture

“A Star is Born”

“Vice”

“Roma”

“Green Book”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Christian Bale - “Vice”

Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”

Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”

Best Actress

Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”

Glenn Close - “The Wife”

Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Yalitza Aparicio - “Roma”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”

Spike Lee - “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay - “Vice”

Yorgos Lanthimos - “The Favourite”

Pawel Pawlikowski - “Cold War”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell - “Vice”

Sam Elliott - “A Star is Born”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - “Vice”

Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone - “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”

Marina de Tavira - “Roma”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Favourite”

“First Reformed”

“Roma”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star is Born”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Best Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Mirai”

Best Documentary Film

“RBG”

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“Minding the Gap”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum” - Lebanon

“Never Look Away” - Germany

“Shoplifters” - Japan

“Roma” - Mexico

“Cold War” - Poland

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” - “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight” - “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” - “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow” - “A Star is Born”

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” - “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”