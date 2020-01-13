Factbox: Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

(Reuters) - Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be handed out on Feb. 9 at a ceremony in Hollywood.

FILE PHOTO: Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Al Pacino and Robert De Niro pose as they arrive for the screening of "The Irishman" during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Britain October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Best Picture

“The Irishman”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”

Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas - “Pain and Glory”

Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”

Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”

Best Director

Martin Scorsese - “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”

Sam Mendes - “1917”

Todd Phillips - “Joker”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino - “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci - “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks - “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins - “The Two Popes”

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”

Margot Robbie - “Bombshell”

Florence Pugh - “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson - “Jojo Rabbit”

Kathy Bates - “Richard Jewell”

Best Original Screenplay

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives Out”

“1917”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Best Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Documentary Film

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Internatonal Feature Film

“Corpus Christi - Poland

“Honeyland” - North Macedonia

“Les Miserables” - France

“Pain and Glory” - Spain

“Parasite” - South Korea

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” - “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” - “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” - “Harriet”