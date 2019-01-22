Factbox: Oscar nominees react with gratitude, pride and honor

(Reuters) - Actors, directors and producers were flabbergasted, honored and grateful to be nominated for the Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 24 in Hollywood.

The following are some reactions - through statements, telephone calls and social media - to the Oscar nominations announced on Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Glenn Close, best actress nominee for “The Wife”

“Everything to do with this movie has been a total joy. Bjorn Runge is a great director! Jonathan Pryce is an inspired partner. I’m so proud to be in a little film that has such great resonance with so many people. I’m especially proud to have shared the creation of this character with my beloved daughter Annie. So grateful!”

Yalitza Aparicio, best actress nominee for “Roma”

“From the very first casting call to this morning, my ‘Roma’ journey has been extraordinary. As a daughter of a domestic worker and an indigenous woman myself, I am proud this movie will help those of us who feel invisible be seen. ... I am so humbled and honored. Thank You.”

Richard E. Grant, best supporting actor nominee for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar. Am literally levitating!!”

Sam Rockwell, best supporting actor nominee for “Vice”

“Hot damn! I am so truly honored to be recognized by the Academy again this year. ‘Vice’ is such a special and important film to be a part of and I’m thrilled for Adam (McKay), Christian (Bale), Amy (Adams) and Hank (Corwin), as well as all of the cast and crew.”

Adam McKay, best director, producer and writer nominee for “Vice”

“My sincere thanks to the Academy for recognizing our incredible cast and crew, who worked so tirelessly on this movie that spans five decades. I’m just thrilled, flabbergasted and excited”

Pawel Pawlikowski, best director nominee for “Cold War”

“It is an incredible honor to be included amid this group of filmmakers, and I’m so grateful to the Academy. Sharing this very personal film with the world over the last year has been an unforgettable journey.”

Graham King, producer of best picture nominee “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“A heartfelt thank you to the Academy for recognizing a film that has been a true collaboration from a team with a specific vision and determination to honor Freddie Mercury and Queen. I’m extraordinarily proud of all of the nominations and the entire ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ team.”

Ludwig Goransson, nominee for best original score for “Black Panther”

“It is an overwhelming privilege to be nominated by the Academy for my work on ‘Black Panther.’ I share this honor with the brilliant musicians across the globe who performed on the score. My deepest thanks go to Ryan Coogler, a true visionary and great friend, who created one of the most unique and important films of our time.”