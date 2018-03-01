Key nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Following are nominations in key categories;

Best Picture

Actress Sally Hawkins, attends the premiere of "The Shape of Water" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/David McNew/File Photo

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actor

Actor Gary Oldman arrives at the UK premiere of Darkest Hour in London, Britain, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Timothee Chalamet - “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis - “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya - “Get Out”

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington - “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress

Frances McDormand accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sally Hawkins - “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep - “The Post”

Margot Robbie - “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”

Best Director

Nominees for the 90th Oscars, Best Director Awards (L-R) Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Guillermo del Toro and Paul Thomas Anderson. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Nolan - “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele - “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig - “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson - “Phantom Thread”

Best Supporting Actor

Nominees for the 90th Oscars, Best Supporting Actor Awards (L-R) Richard Jenkins, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Plummer and Willem Dafoe. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

Willem Dafoe - “The Florida Project”

Richard Jenkins - “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Plummer - “All the Money in the World”

Woody Harrelson - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress

Nominees for the 90th Oscars, Best Supporting Actress Awards (L-R) Lesley Manville, Octavia Spencer, Laurie Metcalf, Mary J. Blige and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

Mary J. Blige - “Mudbound”

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf - “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer - “The Shape of Water”

Lesley Manville - “Phantom Thread”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Adapted Screenplay

FILE PHOTO: Actors Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer arrive for the UK premiere of "Call Me By Your Name" during the British Film Festival in London, Britain, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner/File Photo

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Best Animated Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Documentary Film

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Man in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile

“The Insult” - Lebanon

“Loveless” - Russia

“Our Body and Soul” - Hungary

“The Square” - Sweden

Original Song

“Mighty River” - Mudbound

“Mystery of Love” - Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me” - Coco

“Stand Up for Something” - Marshall

“This is Me” - The Greatest Showman