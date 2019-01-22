'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead Oscar nominees with 10 apiece

Best director Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (L-R) Alfonso Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski, Adam McKay, Spike Lee and Yorgos Lanthimos are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix movie “Roma” and British historical romp “The Favourite” from Fox Searchlight led nominations for the Oscars on Tuesday with 10 nods apiece.

They will compete for the top prize of best picture with “A Star is Born,” “Black Panther,” “Green Book,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Vice” and rock musical “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out in Hollywood on Feb. 24.

The best picture nomination for Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s semiautobiographical tale “Roma” was the first for streaming service Netflix Inc.

Shot entirely in Spanish and an indigenous Mexican dialect, it will also compete in the foreign language field. “Roma” also won nominations for best director, lead actress Yalitza Aparicio, screenplay, and multiple editing nominations.

“The Favourite,” set in the court of 18th-century British monarch Queen Anne, also garnered nods for its star, Olivia Colman, and supporting actresses Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos was also nominated.

Many of the films nominated this year for the top prize - best picture - proved big box office hits, including Walt Disney Co superhero movie “Black Panther,” which won seven nods on Tuesday and became the first superhero movie ever to win a best picture nomination.