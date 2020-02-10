Ratings for Sunday's Oscars telecast on ABC fall to all-time low

Steve Martin and Chris Rock appear on stage during the 92nd Academy Awards Oscars show in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for the Academy Awards fell 25% from a year ago, according to Walt Disney Co- owned ABC, citing data from Nielsen. The audience of 23.6 million total TV viewers was an all-time low for the ceremony.

ABC broadcast the ceremony, which did not have a host for the second year in a row and included performances by Janelle Monáe and Eminem. The show’s presenters included Steve Martin and Chris Rock, Mindy Kaling and Salma Hayek.

Ratings for live TV events like the Academy Awards are trending downward as part of an industry-wide decline in linear TV viewership.