Factbox: Key winners at the 2019 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday in Hollywood.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Picture
“Green Book”
Best Actor
Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Actress
Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Original Screenplay
“Green Book”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“BlacKkKlansman”
Best Animated Film
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Documentary Film
“Free Solo”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Roma” - Mexico
Best Original Song
“Shallow” - “A Star is Born”
Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler