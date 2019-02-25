Factbox: Key winners at the 2019 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday in Hollywood.

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. The Best Picture award for "Green Book." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Picture

“Green Book”

Best Actor

Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Actress

Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Original Screenplay

“Green Book”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“BlacKkKlansman”

Best Animated Film

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Documentary Film

“Free Solo”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Roma” - Mexico

Best Original Song

“Shallow” - “A Star is Born”