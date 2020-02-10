Factbox: Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Picture
“Parasite” (Neon)
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”
Best Actress
Renee Zellweger - “Judy”
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”
Best Original Screenplay
“Parasite”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Jojo Rabbit”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Toy Story 4”
Best Documentary Film
“American Factory”
Best International Feature Film
“Parasite” - South Korea
Best Original Song
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”
