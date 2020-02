Feminist groups hold letters to form a banner where it reads ''French cinema, where are you?'', as they attend a protest against film director Roman Polanski near the venue for the Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French police on Friday fired tear gas outside a movie awards venue in Paris in a clash with people protesting against director Roman Polanski, Reuters witness reported.

Polanski’s latest movie “An Officer and a Spy” is competing for 12 Cesar awards. He admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old in 1977 and fled the United States before sentencing.