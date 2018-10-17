Noel Gallagher scoops two prizes at music Q Awards

LONDON (Reuters) - British rocker Noel Gallagher triumphed at the Q Awards in London on Wednesday, scooping two prizes at the annual ceremony hosted by UK music magazine Q.

FILE PHOTO: Noel Gallagher from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, whose album "Who Built the Moon?" was nominated for the Mercury Prize 2018, poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The former Oasis songwriter, who released his third album “Who Built the Moon?” with his High Flying Birds band last year, won Q Best Solo Artist and Q Outstanding Contribution To Music at the awards which were established in 1990.

Singer-songwriter Paul Weller, who came to fame with The Jam in the 1970s and last week played a career-spanning gig at London’s Royal Festival Hall, was named Best Act In The World Today.

Pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma took the Q Best Album award for “I’m All Ears” while Q Best Breakthrough Act went jointly to bands Goat Girl and Idles. Both categories are among several voted for by readers of the magazine.

Other honorees included Suede lead singer Brett Anderson, who took the Q Lifetime Achievement Award, Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers, who was given the Q Legend honor while the Q Icon went to Echo & The Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch.

Indie band Wolf Alice, who last month won Britain’s respected Mercury Prize for the critically-acclaimed “Visions of a Life” album, took Q Best Live Act.