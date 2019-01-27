Factbox: Key nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television will be handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"The Actor" statuettes are pictured during a media event on the production of the statuettes for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The following is a list of key nominations:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“A Star is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

BEST ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This is Us”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Glow”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”