Factbox: Key nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Reuters) - Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
“Bombshell”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Christian Bale “Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Adam Driver “Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton “Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”
Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o “Us”
Charlize Theron “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger “Judy”
Jamie Foxx “Just Mercy”
Tom Hanks “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Laura Dern “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson “Jojo Rabbit”
Nicole Kidman “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie “Bombshell”
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”
Steve Carell “The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage “Game of Thrones”
David Harbour “Stranger Things”
Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”
Helena Bonham Carter “The Crown”
Olivia Colman “The Crown”
Jodie Comer “Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Barry” (HBO)
“Fleabag” (Amazon)
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)
Alan Arkin “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader “Barry”
Andrew Scott “Fleabag”
Tony Shalhoub “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Christina Applegate “Dead to Me”
Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge “Fleabag”
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis