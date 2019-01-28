Factbox: Key winners for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

25th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2019 - Cast member Chadwick Boseman speaks on behalf of the cast of Black Panther after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The following is a list of the key winners:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Black Panther”

BEST ACTOR

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

BEST ACTRESS

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

BEST DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE

“This is Us”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

BEST COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”